SCIENTISTS SAY ORGANISMS TRAPPED IN THIS ANCIENT ROCK MAY STILL BE ALIVE

May 16, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

We don’t wanna freak you out, but West Virginian scientists may have found a life form more than 800 million years old. In a new paper published in the journal Geology, West Virginia University geologists say that some of the microorganisms found inside the Browne Formation, an 830 million-year-old rock found in the Australian desert, may still be alive — and if they are, it could help us find life on Mars, to boot. Taking a piece of the Browne Formation, which includes halite salt crystals, the WVU researchers found organic liquids and solids using non-invasive optical techniques. Within those...



