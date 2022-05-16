These Dozen Disney Plus Alternatives Offer Families Options. But Is It Enough?

May 16, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A look at streaming services catering to families and conservatives reveals some surprisingly good titles.On Wednesday, Disney announced it added only 1.5 million domestic subscribers this spring to its flagship streaming service, with anticipated higher costs in the year ahead. The company’s market value quickly dipped to a two-year low. Such weak results seem to confirm the power of a movement among conservative parents to “cancel Disney” after surreptitiously recorded remarks by Disney creative executives about their “not-so-secret gay agenda” spread online. Relaying what he has heard from Christian families about those comments, Erick Goss, head of faith-based streamer Minno,...



Read More...