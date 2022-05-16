Trump Says There’s “No Way” Musk Will Buy Twitter Owing To Large Number Of “Bots Or Spam Accounts”

Former President Donald Trump on Saturday said there is “no way” that Elon Musk will buy Twitter at “such a ridiculous price” while pointing to the number of fake accounts and bots on the social media platform. Trump took to his own social media platform, Truth Social, to make the comments shortly after billionaire tech mogul Musk announced that his deal to buy Twitter was “temporarily on hold” until detailed information becomes available supporting that bots or fake accounts make up fewer than 5 percent of users on the platform. “There is no way Elon Musk is going to buy...



