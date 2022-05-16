UFO debate: House panel to hold public hearing on ‘unidentified aerial phenomena' (tomorrow)

May 16, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A House subcommittee will hold a public hearing next week on unidentified aerial vehicles, also known as unidentified flying objects (UFO) — a first in over 50 years. The hearing will focus on the Pentagon’s Airborne Object Identification and Management Synchronization Group, which was established in November 2021 and has been charged with finding and identifying UFOs in restricted airspace. The House Intelligence Committee’s subcommittee over counterterrorism, counterintelligence and counterproliferation will hold the hearing on May 17, according to a tweet from the subcommittee’s chairman, Rep. André Carson, D-Ind. "Congress hasn't held a public hearing on unidentified aerial phenomena (UFO's)...



