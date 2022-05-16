Ukraine forces use new American Ukraine forces use new American howitzers on Russian positionss on Russian positions

May 16, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Ukraine's armed forces released a video on Sunday (May 15) saying it said showed servicemen firing new U.S. M-777 howitzers at the front line in the east of the country. The video showed its soldiers firing an artillery gun. Reuters could not independently verify the video. The U.S. embassy in Kyiv said on Sunday that Washington has delivered all but one of the 90 artillery pieces they were due to send. The M-777 howitzer consignment is part of a huge outlay of weapons from Washington to help Ukraine fend off Russia's invasion, which began on Feb. 24. The M-777 is...



Read More...