Yellen to Unveil Plan to Address Global Food Crisis

May 16, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Ukrainian refugees in Warsaw that she will release a plan later this week to address the worldwide food crisis and food insecurity that has been exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Yellen visited Poland and Belgium ahead of the Group of Seven finance ministers’ meeting in Germany on Thursday and Friday. She praised Poland for taking in millions of Ukrainian refugees and working with other European countries to get Ukraine’s wheat and other much-needed food supplies out of the country to world markets, the Associated Press reported. Shortages of wheat, barley, sunflower oil and other...



