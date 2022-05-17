The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

After Long Day Of Work, Feminist Relaxes On Couch To Eat Ice Cream And Fantasize About Being Stay-At-Home Mom

May 17, 2022   |   Tags: ,

NEW YORK, NY—According to sources, local feminist business executive Sarah McAndrews prefers to unwind after a hard day at work by sitting on the couch with a pint of ice cream while fantasizing about being a happily married stay-at-home mom. 

The post After Long Day Of Work, Feminist Relaxes On Couch To Eat Ice Cream And Fantasize About Being Stay-At-Home Mom appeared first on The Babylon Bee.


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x