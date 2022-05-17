The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Biden’s Acting NIH Director Refuses To Condemn Chemically Castrating Kids Despite Irreversible Damage

May 17, 2022   |   Tags:
Dr. Lawrence Tabak, acting director of the National Institutes of HealthLawrence Tabak, the acting director of the National Institutes of Health, doubled down on the Biden administration’s push to institutionalize chemical castration and other gender experiments on children Tuesday after Republican Sen. Marco Rubio questioned him on the irreversible damage those dangerous procedures can cause. As Rubio noted in the congressional hearing, so-called “gender transforming […]


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x