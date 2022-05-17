Border Patrol Migrant Encounters Hit All-Time Record In April

Illegal migration into the United States hit an all-time high in April, with US Customs and Border Protection logging more than 234,000 migrant encounters, topping March's previous high of more than 221,000 migrants, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

The April 2022 figure is 30% higher than April 2021, with more than 7,800 migrants encountered on average per day.

Imagine how many more they didn't encounter.

One should also note that this absolute flood of migrants comes before the Biden administration drops the Trump-era pandemic measure, Title 42, which allowed for the rapid deportation of migrants to waiting camps in northern Mexico, will be lifted on May 23, when even more migrants are expected.

"While we will likely see an increase in encounters after the CDC’s Title 42 public health Order ends, I have a great degree of confidence that the dedicated men and women of CBP and our multiple agency partners will meet this challenge," said CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus in a press release.

As the Post Millennial notes:

Last month, members of the Texas National Guard were seen running training exercises involving riot gear in preparation for an anticipated significant jump in illegal border crossings if Title 42 is repealed.

Judges in Louisiana and Texas may issue orders this month that would temporarily keep Title 42 in place.

In April, 117,989 migrants were released into the United States and 113,248 were removed. 96,908 migrants were deported under Title 42.