BOXING SHOCK Musa Yamak dead aged 38: German boxer collapses in ring and suffers heart attack in ninth pro fight

May 17, 2022

BOXER Musa Yamak has tragically died at 38 after collapsing in the ring and suffering a heart attack. The unbeaten Turkish-born German fighter faced Hamza Wandera in his ninth professional bout on Saturday. Yamak took a heavy shot in the second round in a local show in Buergerhaus, Garching, near Munich. The light-heavyweight tried to come out for the third round but collapsed onto the floor and fell unconscious. Yamak was later pronounced dead in the hospital after being diagnosed with having suffered a heart attack. The Munich-based boxer turned pro in 2017 and most notably won the WBFed International...



