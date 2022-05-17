BREAKING: Mastriano Projected Winner of GOP Primary for Pa. Governor

May 17, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Doug Mastriano, the ultra-conservative state senator from central Pennsylvania, won the Republican primary for Pennsylvania governor, NBC News projects, setting up a race against Democrat Josh Shapiro in the November general election. With the victory, Mastriano completed a meteoric rise through the state Republican Party ranks, despite efforts from many of the party’s establishment trying to keep him from winning the nomination.



Read More...