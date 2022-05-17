BREAKING: Washington gas stations run out of gas, add extra digit in anticipation of $10 dollar prices

May 17, 2022

A spokesperson at 76 confirmed to The Post Millennial that the gas pumps were reprogrammed to allocate for double-digit pricing. Gas stations across the US are running out of fuel and in anticipation of an increase in gas prices, gas stations in the state of Washington are reportedly reprogramming pumps to include double-digit numbers in "price per gallon" as the current trend could put prices over $10.00. At the 76 Gas Station in Auburn, Washington located at 1725 Auburn Way North, gas pumps have been reprogrammed to make room for double-digit pricing. In March, they still had single-digit programming. A...



