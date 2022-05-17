Canaries twitching: Yemen, Sri Lanka, Lebanon…many more.

May 17, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The cascade has begun. For those who have read at least several books on famine, little if any of this is suprise. Those who have read, say, 5-10 books on famine can go ahead and take the written test and likely be pretty predictive of what is too unfold. Witness how accurate I have been since January 2020 on food issues. Incredibly accurate. Reading history is like cheating. Soon, people will begin to die in small areas by the hundreds, then thousands. More countries will begin to shut food exports, as should the United States. To be clear, this exacerbates...



Read More...