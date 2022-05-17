Chi-Com-Compromised Democrat Eric Swalwell Uses Own Child to Virtue Signal for Gun Control and Nobody’s Buying It

When we cover Democrat Congressman Eric Swalwell, it’s usually his Tweets or statements alone that give us ammunition against him. But every now and then, his posts are so over-the-top ludicrous that the reactions to them are the real news.

Case-in-Point: His attempt to virtue signal by invoking an alleged FaceTime he had with his 4-year-old son:

My 4-year-old just FaceTimed to ask what I’m doing to “help the people in Buffalo” and “why did the bad man do this?” Absolutely gutting. This cannot be his normal. It’s time to BAN ASSAULT WEAPONS. #EndGunViolence

Reactions to his Tweet were absolutely hilarious:

Daniel Greenfield: “Your 4-year-old also emailed me. He wants to know what I’m doing to prevent his father from sleeping with Chinese spies.”

Allie Beth Stuckey: “My newborn, upon exiting the womb, looked up at me with her barely-open eyes and asked why politicians feel the need to create fictional stories about their offspring to make bad points”

GrizzlyMamaBear: “Did he FaceTime you about Waukesha?”

Harrison Krank: “You have become a living parody”

Zeek Arkham: “I know! My seven year old just FaceTimed me and asked “since the shooter already showed red flags on social media, why didn’t the FBI investigate him?” She then asked why we have elected officials that want to disarm law abiding citizens. I’m gutted as well…”

katcourt78664: “Eric, I like you, but even I’m putting this in the “things that didn’t happen” pile. This isn’t 4 year old behavior. Cartoons are where it’s at for kids that age.”

Tony Bruno: “does your 4 yr old son know you banged a Chinese spy and got away with it?”

Samantha Marika: “Your 4 year old didn’t do this. Try again with a more believable lie.”

Eric Swalwell is a walking punchline. And what makes it worse is that he actually believes he’s one of the good guys.

