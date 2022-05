Chuck Edwards Unseats Madison Cawthorn in North Carolina’s 11 District

May 17, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

North Carolina State Sen. Chuck Edwards (R) unseated Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) in the state’s 11th congressional district primary. Dave Wasserman, the House editor of the Cook Political Report, reported that Cawthorn lost his renomination to state Sen. Edwards.



Read More...