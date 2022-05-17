Conflict or convergence of interests?

A few days ago, The Blaze featured a discussion of Uncle Joe’s new media-shill and her supposed conflict of interest. The shill (officially the White House Press Secretary) is a homosexual who is “married” to a CNN correspondent. The article questions whether or not this intimate connection constitutes a “conflict of interest” – and also points out that the outgoing liar-for-hire (Uncle Joe’s shill for the first year-plus of his regime) is ALSO involved in a conflict of interest as she moves from the White House to jobs with not one but TWO networks.

May I submit that these are NOT “conflicts” of interest but instead just two more examples of how the interests of media (especially mainstream media, MSM) and the powers-that-be that rule “America” are in sync: a convergence of interests in continuing to lie and dominate and tyrannize and control the once free people of the Fifty States (and most of the world). They very much share commonality of their interests.

For there to be a conflict of interests, there must be different interests. Honestly, in 21st Century America, it seems that the mainstream media and the executive branch of the FedGov have virtually exactly the same interests. What are these?

Power over the people of these States and their property – especially money. Imperial ambitions – power over the people and property of everyone else in the world. Spreading lies and more lies. Money – either stolen from others or conned out of them in some way.

Why is this important? As defenders and restorers of liberty, we must know our enemies well.

I am sure there are more areas of mutual interest for these enemies of liberty, but when you look at the various agencies and media entities, these are clearly identifiable.

We can talk about a revolving door, but that implies LEAVING the establishment. THIS is more like just shuffling offices. Like the members of a board of county commissioners taking turns as to whom is the chair this year. Or any collective, Soviet-style leadership where everyone gets different titles but still has the same power as they did before.

Supposedly, these various entities are various centers of power but in reality, despite frequent disputes and quarrels, they form an integrated and generally cooperative hierarchy. There is constant collusion. One is tempted to point out that they seem to nearly be a “leaderless” group of powerholders: there is no single “big guy” but a LOT of very powerful individuals each with their slice of the pie.

The biggest advantage this offers for those of us who wish to defend (and restore) liberty? We have multiple points of attack (in a strictly tactical sense) against the goliath. And because the enemies of liberty do NOT have a single, all-powerful leader, the response to our efforts may be ill-coordinated and therefore ineffective. Or at least not as effective. To put it another way, the more complex the system, the more vulnerable it is.

At the same time, lovers and defenders of liberty must remember that these enemies are powerful – even if fighting amongst themselves and unable to coordinate as much as they wish, the cabal can still smash most opposition. And has.

The price of liberty is steep.



