Critical Race Theory has infected 80% of the top U.S. medical schools

May 17, 2022

The U.S. medical establishment is in the process of absurdly identifying “racism” as the major determinant in health care outcomes. Last January, I wrote about how the Biden administration was “institutionalizing medical racism nationwide.” In a previous article in April 2021, I reported how “Medical Racism – Preferential Treatments for Blacks over Whites – is Here.” Yesterday, Fox News’ Brian Flood advanced this underreported story by noting how 39 of the nation’s 50 top medical schools have mandated Critical Race Theory training for their medical students. At least 39 of America’s 50 most prestigious medical colleges and universities have some...



