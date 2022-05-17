FBI agent says Sussmann claims of Trump ties to Russia bank ‘didn’t make any sense’ (Sussman Trial)

An FBI agent told jurors Tuesday that Clinton campaign attorney Michael Sussmann‘s purported evidence tying former President Trump to Russia’s Alfa Bank strained credibility because there was no effort to hide what Mr. Sussmann claimed was secret back-channel communications. Special Agent Scott Hellman was a prosecution witness in the case of Mr. Sussmann, who is on trial for lying to the FBI. Prosecutors say he concealed his ties to the Clinton campaign when he presented an FBI lawyer with now-debunked evidence claiming covert internet communication between the Trump Organization and Alfa Bank. Mr. Hellman, who oversees a team of cyber...



