In wake of abortion rights protests, Gov. DeSantis signs bill banning residential picketing. (FL)

May 17, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Protesting on people’s lawns will soon be illegal thanks to a new law signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis. Residential picketing has marched into the national debate this month as abortion rights supporters stake out the homes of conservative U.S. Supreme Court Justices. The protests began following the leak this month of a draft decision that would overturn Roe v. Wade. Although the Legislature passed the anti-picketing bill (HB 1571) in March, the bill signing plays into the national conversation around the First Amendment, the right to privacy and obstruction of justice. DeSantis, a Republican, signed the measure Monday. “Sending unruly...



