New Florida law establishes ‘Victims of Communism Day’

May 17, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

While many blue states are celebrating communism and socialism in their public-school classrooms, Florida, as usual, is bucking this disturbing trend by ensuring that Sunshine State students learn about the unvarnished horrors these evil ideologies have wrought upon humanity over the past century. On May 9, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 395 into law, which establishes November 7 as “Victims of Communism Day.” According to a press release from the Florida governor’s office, the new law “calls for public schools to observe the day. High school students will be required to receive at least 45 minutes of instruction...



