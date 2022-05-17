North Korea’s Covid explosion: a survivability test

After two years during which the Covid-19 pandemic had been held at bay, the deadly infection has exploded within North Korea with a speed and virulence that seems to have caught the regime by surprise. Ground zero for the epidemic is the capital city Pyongyang, according to official North Korean reports. Authorities are struggling to contain its spread, ordering country-wide lockdowns. The epidemic hit in late April and by May 14 had infected 820,620 people, causing 42 deaths. On one day alone, from the evening of May 13 to the following day, almost 300,000 people came down with symptoms, and...



