Prejudices that led to witch-hunts still affect women today, says historian

May 17, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Lucy Worsley, whose BBC TV series focuses on powerless people, says women continue to bear brunt of men’s ragePrejudices that led to witch-hunts hundreds of years ago have not disappeared and women are still on the receiving end of men’s anger, a leading historian has said. Writing in the Radio Times, Lucy Worsley, a historian and author, said: “[Although] we like to think we’re better than the people who hunted witches, witch-hunting still happens in some parts of the world today.” The prejudices that led to witch-hunts in the 16th and 17th centuries continue to exist and women, especially outspoken...



