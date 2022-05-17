Red-Pilled Elon Musk Says This Election, He’ll Vote Republican for the First Time in His Life

May 17, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

The Biden-Harris Effect is converting many long-time Democrat voters into Republicans. We’ve seen this ever since the man who allegedly received 81 million votes was installed into the White House. Feckless leadership and abysmal policies have driven this nation to the brink of collapse, and voters have taken notice despite the White House’s attempts to blame everyone and everything other than themselves.

One such new Republican voter is Elon Musk.

During an interview on the All-In Podcast, Musk said that he’s always voted for Democrats, never for Republicans, but that will be changing in the upcoming election.

“I would classify myself as a moderate, neither a Republican nor a Democrat” he said. “And in fact I have voted overwhelmingly for Democrats, historically. Overwhelmingly. Like I’m not sure… I might never have voted for a Republican, just to be clear,” Musk said. “Now this election, I will.”

Between attempting to buy Twitter to take it private and turn it into a freer speech platform to his plans to vote Republican in the upcoming election, it’s clear Elon Musk is in the process of being red-pilled.

The post Red-Pilled Elon Musk Says This Election, He’ll Vote Republican for the First Time in His Life appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.



Read More...