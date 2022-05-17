Revelation Ch. 20 and 2 Timothy Ch. 3

May 17, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

"And I saw the dead, small and great, stand before God; and the books were opened: and another book was opened, which is the book of life: and the dead were judged out of those things which were written in the books, according to their works." "This know also, that in the last days perilous times shall come. For men shall be lovers of their own selves, covetous, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy..." "Having a form of godliness, but denying the power thereof: from such turn away." Revelation, Chapter 20 1 And I saw an angel come...



Read More...