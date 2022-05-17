Russian invasion slammed on state TV as ex-colonel blasts failures

A Russian defence analyst has condemned how the invasion of Ukraine has panned out, admitting virtually the "whole world" is against it and warning Kyiv can mobilise a million troops. Mikhail Khodaryonok, a retired colonel, told Russian state TV they should not take "information tranquillisers" and dismissed notions that the Ukrainian army is becoming demoralised. Speaking with the show's host Olga Skabeyeva about suggestions some Ukrainian units were struggling for funding and arms, Mr Khodaryonok says: "The situation from the overall strategic position is that the Ukrainian armed forces are able to arm a million people. "They're saying it themselves,...



