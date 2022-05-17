School district tells Philadelphia teachers to attend 'Kink, Trans Sex and BDSM' workshop to 'learn more about trans community' where they were told there is 'no age limit for gender journey', how to use sex toys and what 'puppy fetishes' are

Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Philadelphia's School District encouraged its staff to attend the largest free transgender wellness conference in the world, where extremely explicit content was shared in the name of breaking down barriers. The annual event was held online, organized by the Mazzoni Center, which under the leadership of Sultan Shakir works to improve health and wellbeing among the LGBTQ community in Philadelphia. The School District, led by Superintendent William Hite, emailed teachers and school staff on their mailing list in July 2021 to invite them to attend, describing it as an opportunity to 'learn more about the issues facing the trans community.'...



