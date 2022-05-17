The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Sean Hannity Invokes Antifa, Leftist Talking Points to Attack Kathy Barnette

Sean Hannity is a NeoCon. Sean Hannity is controlled opposition. Sean Hannity is a “conservative” shill for the Republican Establishment and the globalist elites. But you probably knew that already.

What you may not have known is that he’s now stooping so low into full-blown wokeness that he’s willing to invoke Antifa and leftist talking points just to help his RINO buddy, Dr. Mehmet Oz, win today’s Pennsylvania primary for U.S. Senate.

Attacks against Kathy Barnette have been brutal for the past week. Allies of President Trump have been falling on their swords to protect him from an embarrassing loss by Dr. Oz, who he never should have endorsed in the first place. Barnette emerged from the middle of the pack to enter the primary in a virtual tie with Dr. Oz, especially with former frontrunner David McCormick fading in the final weeks.

As many real conservatives noted on Twitter, it’s long past time to abandon Hannity and Fox News as reliable sources for commentary:

According to The Gateway Pundit:

Sean Hannity ran another hit piece on lightweight Republican candidate Kathy Barnette on Monday night. Hannity is a personal friend of Dr. Oz who is running against Kathy Barnette in the US Senate race in Pennsylvania.

But this time Hannity smeared the Proud Boys and Trump supporters who were marching peacefully in the street to the US Capitol on January 6th. Hannity shared a video of Kathy Barnette walking down the street. She was surrounded by members of the Proud Boys. They were all filmed just walking down the street.

No matter what happens in Pennsylvania today, I hope anyone who claims to be an America First patriot will now realize Sean Hannity is not fighting for this country. His fighting for his own best interests, and that’s Dr. Oz.

The post Sean Hannity Invokes Antifa, Leftist Talking Points to Attack Kathy Barnette appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.


