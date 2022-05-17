U.K. Judges given power to impose tougher sentences on paedophiles caught in stings

May 17, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Courts are to be given the power to impose tougher sentences on paedophiles caught in stings using "fake children". Sentencing Council guidance coming into force at the end of this month will clarify how to sentence cases considering "intended sexual harm" - even where there was not actually a victim and no sexual activity happened. Paedophile rings are sometimes uncovered by police posing as children. But offenders have sought reduced jail terms by saying no child was hurt. Current guidelines have long been interpreted as meaning that - in many cases, where someone was caught in a sting - the...



Read More...