White House Blames Formula Shortage On That Giant Baby From ‘Honey, I Blew Up The Kid’

May 17, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Updating the press on the baby formula shortage that's affecting millions of American families, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre (black, gay, immigrant) stated that all blame for the shortage rested squarely on the curly locks of the giant baby from Honey, I Blew Up The Kid.

