White House Press Corps Frustrated As New Press Secretary Responds To Every Question With ‘I’m A Gay, Black Immigrant’

May 17, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The White House press pool grew frustrated today as new Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre responded to every question they asked with "I'm a gay, black immigrant."

The post White House Press Corps Frustrated As New Press Secretary Responds To Every Question With 'I'm A Gay, Black Immigrant' appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...