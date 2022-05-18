600K-Mile Kia Sorento Driver Milks 10-Year Warranty for 9 Engines

May 18, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

... this is one of those times—extra warranties turn out to be worth every penny. One such decade-long warranty on a 2012 Kia Sorento expired last week. Thanks to a Reddit post by a mechanic at the dealership where the car was serviced, we know its unlimited-mile, 10-year service agreement enabled it to travel over half a million miles while supposedly going through nine engines. That's just the tip of the iceberg, too. Thanks to the extensive service records the owner kept, the repairs done to a Kia that averaged 60,800 miles a year are fully known, and it isn't...



Read More...