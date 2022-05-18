All Those Celebrities Pushing Crypto Are Not So Vocal Now

May 18, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Enthusiasm for crypto from Hollywood celebrities and top athletes reached a fever pitch over the past year. On social media, during interviews and even in music videos, they portrayed virtual currency as a world with its own hip culture and philosophy — one that was more inclusive than traditional finance and that involved the chance to make loads of money. The Super Bowl was nicknamed the “Crypto Bowl” this year because so many ads — which cost as much as $7 million for 30 seconds — featured the industry, several of them starring boldface names. (snip) Matt Damon, who compared...



Read More...