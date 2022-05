Azovstal, economic trouble in the West & we call a Ukrainian MP | Ukraine: The Latest | Podcast

May 18, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Day 83. Today, we discuss the surrender and evacuation of soldiers in Mariupol's Azovstal steel-plant and analyse the impact of the war on Western economies. Plus, we interview Ukrainian MP Mariia Ionova as she heads to Brussels.



