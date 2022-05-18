Biden administration set to extend COVID-19 emergency: How it impacts Ohio

May 18, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

President Joe Biden's administration is set to extend the COVID-19 health emergency declaration beyond July 15, The extension from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services means that hundreds of thousands of Ohioans at risk of losing health coverage and other benefits will continue to keep them for now. Earlier in the year, many had anticipated that the pubic health emergency would no longer be extended as the nation settled down from the omicron wave and COVID-19 restrictions were loosened. Cases are significantly lower than they were this past winter, but are on the rise again. Ending the public...



