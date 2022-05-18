Biden’s burdens grow: Sagging global economy adds to US woes

May 18, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

WASHINGTON (AP) — As President Joe Biden embarks for Asia on Thursday, he’s facing a new risk at home for the economy and his Democratic Party: a global slowdown caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the pandemic shutting down Chinese cities and factories. The world economy can’t cast U.S. ballots. But it’s a hidden force in this year’s midterm elections and could influence whether Democrats retain control of the House and Senate. It’s an additional challenge that highlights the steep climb for Biden, whose approval ratings have plunged as prices for everyday goods in the U.S. have soared. Several...



Read More...