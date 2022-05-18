Challenging Night for Incumbents Across PA

May 18, 2022

In what will go down as one of the most memorable primary nights in Pennsylvania history, eight incumbents fell by the wayside to challengers. One of the most notable was GOP state house appropriations chair Stan Saylor who was defeated by upstart Wendy Fink in the 94th district race. Saylor, who has held the York County seat since 1993, fell by a 55-44 count. Another York Countian – 47th district Republican Keith Gillespie – was resoundingly defeated by challenger Joe D’Orsie. Gillespie had served in the chamber since 2003. D’Orsie, 36, is Communications Director at Praise Community Church in East...



