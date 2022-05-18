Daily Mass Gospel Reflection – Participation In Jesus

May 18, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

FIFTH WEEK OF EASTER JOHN 15:1-8 Friends, in today’s Gospel, Jesus declares that he is the vine and we are the branches who must remain in him. If we ourselves do not participate in who Jesus is, we miss the spiritual power that he meant to unleash. If John’s Gospel is any indication, Jesus does not want worshipers but followers, or better, participants: "I am the vine, you are the branches; live on in me; my body is real food and my blood real drink. The one who feeds on my flesh and drinks my blood remains in me and...



