Eudora girl forced to room with biological male on school-sponsored overseas trip

On a school trip to Costa Rica earlier this month, three female high school students in the Eudora school district were assigned to a two-bed hotel room with a transgender student who is biologically male — meaning one of them would have had to share a bed with the trans student — and school officials refused a request for a room change. One of the girls objected and told a chaperone she didn’t feel comfortable with the arrangement, but she was told to “deal with it.” A source speaking with the Sentinel on condition of anonymity said the girl raised...


