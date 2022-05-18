Incumbent Republicans lose bids for reelection to Idaho Legislature (19 house and senate Republicans!)

May 18, 2022

Three-term incumbent Sen. Carl Crabtree, of Grangeville, was one of 19 House and Senate Republicans who lost their reelection bids in Tuesday's primary election. Crabtree, 69, squared off against Riggins businesswoman Cindy Carlson in a four-way race for the 7th Legislative District Senate seat. Lewiston High School coach Keith Stuffle and Heather Rogers, of Lewiston, were also in the race. Carlson received 4,273 votes, or 49%, compared to 3,522 votes, or 40%, for Crabtree. Stuffle came in third with 537 votes, or 6%, while Rogers received 439 votes, or 5%. No Democrats or minor party candidates filed for the race,...



