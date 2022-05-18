Madison Cawthorn ousted in North Carolina

May 18, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) was projected to lose his primary in North Carolina on Tuesday night, marking the end of a brief yet controversial tenure in the House that earned him critics on both sides of the aisle. The Associated Press called the race for Cawthorn’s rival, state Sen. Chuck Edwards, at 11:09 p.m. ET. Cawthorn’s campaign confirmed earlier Tuesday that the lawmaker had already conceded to Edwards. Heading into the Tuesday primary, Cawthorn faced a crowded field of Republican rivals, though he remained the favorite to clinch the nomination in North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District.



Read More...