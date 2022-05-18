Michigan Can’t Enforce Pre-Roe Abortion Ban If Roe V. Wade Is Overturned, Judge Rules

May 18, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Topline Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban cannot start being enforced again if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade in the coming weeks, a state judge ruled Tuesday, blocking one of nine state abortion bans from before Roe was decided that could soon take effect if the court overturns the landmark ruling as expected. Key Facts The Michigan Court of Claims issued a preliminary injunction that bars the state government from enforcing the ban as the litigation plays out, after Planned Parenthood sued the state in an effort to block the decades-old legislation. The law bans all abortions except to save...



Read More...