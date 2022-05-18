Northern Kentucky incumbents ousted in legislative primary

May 18, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Three prominent Kentucky House Republicans were defeated in bruising GOP primaries that reflected growing pains within the state's dominant political party. Several other incumbent GOP lawmakers successfully fended off tough challenges on Tuesday. The epicenter of the Republican intraparty battles was in northern Kentucky — where the shakeups occurred. State Rep. Adam Koenig was unseated by Steven Doan. Rep. C. Ed Massey lost to Steve Rawlings, while Rep. Sal Santoro was defeated by Marianne Proctor. Republican Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer, in sizing up the three races, said Wednesday that a “libertarian-populist narrative worked in a very, very low...



Read More...