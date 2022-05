Over 120,000 Hunter Biden Emails Uploaded To Searchable Database

May 18, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

And just like that, the new Ministry of Truth diva is shown to be a baldfaced liar. That’s right, Nina Jankowicz should be trolled by every legitimate “fact checker” out there concerning her claims that the Hunter Biden laptop scandal was Russian disinformation. And even as I write this, I’m seeing that Jankowicz has now …



Read More...