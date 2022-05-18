Prehistoric Hunter-Gatherer Worried Hunting And Gathering Is Eating Into His Work-Life Balance
May 18, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE
MESOPOTAMIA—After years of hunting and gathering, local tribal chief "Krug" is starting to sense that the constant quest to find food is really messing up his work-life balance.
