Prehistoric Hunter-Gatherer Worried Hunting And Gathering Is Eating Into His Work-Life Balance

May 18, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

MESOPOTAMIA—After years of hunting and gathering, local tribal chief "Krug" is starting to sense that the constant quest to find food is really messing up his work-life balance.

