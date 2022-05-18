The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Prehistoric Hunter-Gatherer Worried Hunting And Gathering Is Eating Into His Work-Life Balance

May 18, 2022   |   Tags: ,

MESOPOTAMIA—After years of hunting and gathering, local tribal chief "Krug" is starting to sense that the constant quest to find food is really messing up his work-life balance. 

The post Prehistoric Hunter-Gatherer Worried Hunting And Gathering Is Eating Into His Work-Life Balance appeared first on The Babylon Bee.


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x