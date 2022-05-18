Premier Kenney stepping down as leader of the UCP after narrowly surviving leadership review

May 18, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Jason Kenney is stepping down as leader of the United Conservative Party and premier of Alberta. Only 51.4 percent of the more than 34,000 mail-in ballots cast in the leadership review voted to keep Kenney in charge of the United Conservative Party he helped form, party president Cynthia Moore and Chief Returning Officer Rick Orman announced via livestream Wednesday. Kenney said it's clear the party wants a leadership election. "It's clear that the past two years were deeply divisive for our province, our party and our caucus, but it is my fervent hope that in the months to come we...



Read More...