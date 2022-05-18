Surprise! Biden’s Ministry Of Truth Loon Nina Jankowicz Resigns

Yes, the complete nutjob, Nina Jankowicz, that Joe Biden appointed to be over his unconstitutional and treasonous Ministry of Truth to deal with what they call “disinformation” has resigned. The Daily Dot reports: The head of the newly created Disinformation Governance Board resigned on Wednesday after reports that the board was suspended. Nina Jankowicz was …



Read More...