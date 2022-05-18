The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Touching: Disinformation Board Realizes The True Disinformation Was Inside Them All Along

May 18, 2022   |   Tags: ,

WASHINGTON, D.C.—In a touching moment of clarity this week, personnel from the Department of Homeland Security Disinformation Governance Board realized that the true disinformation they've been looking for was inside them all along.

The post Touching: Disinformation Board Realizes The True Disinformation Was Inside Them All Along appeared first on The Babylon Bee.


Tags: ,
