Touching: Disinformation Board Realizes The True Disinformation Was Inside Them All Along

May 18, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

WASHINGTON, D.C.—In a touching moment of clarity this week, personnel from the Department of Homeland Security Disinformation Governance Board realized that the true disinformation they've been looking for was inside them all along.

