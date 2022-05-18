US announces $215 million in new food aide to Ukraine

May 18, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday Ukraine will be getting $215 million in emergency food assistance, with more aid expected in the future. During a United Nations meeting on global food security, Blinken noted the “greatest global food security crisis of our time” caused by factors including the pandemic and climate adding that the war in Ukraine has exacerbated the issue. “Today, given the urgency of the crisis, we’re announcing another $215 million in new emergency food assistance. And we’ll do much more,” Blinken said.



Read More...