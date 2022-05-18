US Navy Amasses 'Show Of Force' Near China Amid Taiwan Invasion Threats

The US Navy amassed a show of force in the waters near China. Top Western officials worry that Beijing could launch a military takeover of Taiwan after learning lessons from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The USS Ronald Reagan carrier and USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike groups, the USS America expeditionary strike group, and the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli operate around the Philippine Sea to Japan to Western Pacific, according to the latest fleet tracking report by USNI News.

China's Tencent News reports the US Navy's increasing show of force "means that the US military will conduct more military operations in the waters surrounding our country in the next few weeks."

The arrival of warships in the region comes as the USS Port Royal, a Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser, was followed by China's Eastern Theater Command while sailing through the Taiwan Strait on May 10.

Earlier this month, the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) held a war exercise surrounding the island of Taiwan. PLA's combat preparedness has concerned top US intelligence officials about mounting risks Beijing is preparing to invade Taiwan.

​"It's our view that they [the Chinese] are working hard to effectively put themselves into a position in which their military is capable of taking Taiwan over," Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines told lawmakers on the Senate Armed Services Committee last week.

In the last few months, Beijing has taken notes about lessons from Russia's invasion of Ukraine and how Western powers have reacted.

Chinese President Xi Jinping views Taiwan as part of its territory under the "one China" policy. Beijing has become increasingly irritated at Western powers for arming Taipei.