Alabama football coach Nick Saban calls out Texas A&M and Jackson State for 'buying' recruits with NIL deals – JSU's Deion Sanders dismisses 'lies' and Aggies' Jimbo Fisher slams 'despicable narcissist' Saban

May 19, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Alabama's Nick Saban blasted Texas A&M and Jackson State for allegedly 'buying' football recruits with improper name, image and likeness deals, prompting sharp rebukes from those programs' respective head coaches, Jimbo Fisher and Deion Sanders. A&M's Fisher, a former Saban assistant coach, called his former boss a 'narcissist' while JSU's Sanders, the legendary former NFL cornerback, dismissed the claims as 'lies.'



